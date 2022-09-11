Zullo Investment Group Inc. Acquires 3,400 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 130.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,016 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,230 shares of the airline’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,377,073 shares of the airline’s stock worth $24,732,000 after buying an additional 68,522 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 45,314 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,506 shares of the airline’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 31,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. Melius began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $15.75 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Argus downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

AAL opened at $14.19 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

