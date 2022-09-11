Zullo Investment Group Inc. Acquires 50 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $226.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $167.80 and a twelve month high of $234.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.34.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total transaction of $55,515,088.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 894,235 shares in the company, valued at $196,168,331.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $334,000.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,203.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total transaction of $55,515,088.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 894,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,168,331.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 856,288 shares of company stock worth $188,801,430. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.64.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.