Zullo Investment Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 256.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 109.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,590,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,781 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $222,689,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,708,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,921,000 after buying an additional 677,196 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 150.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 821,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,142,000 after buying an additional 493,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.47. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.