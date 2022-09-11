Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $97,000 Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 828 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $605,384.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,741.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $605,384.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,741.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,853 shares of company stock worth $8,884,675. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $97.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.52 and a 200-day moving average of $103.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

