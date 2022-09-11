Zullo Investment Group Inc. Makes New $89,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,254,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,156,000 after acquiring an additional 20,596 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 17,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 487.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 387,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,005,000 after purchasing an additional 321,582 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV opened at $64.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.37. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $58.16 and a 1-year high of $69.82.

