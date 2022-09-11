Zullo Investment Group Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 810.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,675,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,861 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11,657.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,723,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,981 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,284,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,608,000 after acquiring an additional 284,870 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $13,180,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 335.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 305,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after acquiring an additional 235,211 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $56.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.21.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.