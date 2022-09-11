Zullo Investment Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,453 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 67.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in GSK by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in GSK during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the first quarter worth $35,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.63. The firm has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

GSK Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 50.66%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. AlphaValue lowered GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,700.00.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

