Zullo Investment Group Inc. Sells 107 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $671,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 43,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after buying an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 50,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after buying an additional 30,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Consumer Edge cut J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.82.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $139.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.38 and a 200-day moving average of $133.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.09 and a 1-year high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

