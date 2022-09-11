ZUM TOKEN Price Down 11.4% Over Last Week (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $219,657.39 and $1,423.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020333 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000210 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

