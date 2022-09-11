Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Downgraded by William Blair

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Zumiez Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zumiez

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.31). Zumiez had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $219.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Zumiez by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

