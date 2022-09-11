ZUSD (ZUSD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,124.00

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last seven days, ZUSD has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $1,124.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,593.19 or 0.99863215 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036783 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD (ZUSD) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2019. ZUSD’s total supply is 2,122,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust. ZUSD’s official website is stablecoin.z.com/zusd.

ZUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

