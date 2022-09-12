1,400 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Purchased by Clear Sky Advisers LLC

Clear Sky Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. ANSYS makes up 2.4% of Clear Sky Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,560,000 after buying an additional 110,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,751,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,409,955,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,472,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $785,540,000 after purchasing an additional 30,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,901,000 after purchasing an additional 50,125 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $258.80 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.92 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of ANSYS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.55.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

