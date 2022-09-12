15,000 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Bought by Candlestick Capital Management LP

Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,933,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 24,082.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 418,786 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN opened at $295.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.06 and its 200-day moving average is $302.14. The stock has a market cap of $186.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.77 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.17.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

