150,000 Shares in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBYW) Acquired by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBYW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIBYW. Ayrton Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the first quarter worth $44,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000.

NASDAQ LIBYW opened at $0.12 on Monday. Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.11.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the natural resources industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

