1irstcoin (FST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,055.00

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.80 million and approximately $11,055.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Fireball (FIRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00013627 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,681,740 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.