1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 46.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $11.83 million and $3,857.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001119 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Fireball (FIRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00013627 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 67% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,681,740 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

