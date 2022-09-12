1irstGold (1GOLD) Hits One Day Volume of $10,639.00

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. 1irstGold has a market cap of $5.61 million and approximately $10,639.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One 1irstGold coin can currently be bought for approximately $69.36 or 0.00309765 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004489 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,284.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00051543 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013488 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00065697 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005380 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004487 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00073555 BTC.

About 1irstGold

1irstGold (CRYPTO:1GOLD) is a coin. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,886 coins. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar. The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “1GOLD” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

