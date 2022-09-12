1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.46.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1Life Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 28.1% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,673,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,819,000 after buying an additional 3,880,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,092,000 after buying an additional 324,722 shares in the last quarter. Addition Three General Partner L.P. lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 27.3% in the first quarter. Addition Three General Partner L.P. now owns 9,107,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,914,000 after buying an additional 1,954,000 shares in the last quarter. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,321,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,205,000 after acquiring an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 26.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,002,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,154 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare Stock Down 0.9 %

ONEM stock opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. 1Life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.24.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile



1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

