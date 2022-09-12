200,000 Shares in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Bought by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned about 0.72% of bleuacacia as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bleuacacia during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in bleuacacia during the 1st quarter valued at $817,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in bleuacacia during the 1st quarter valued at $4,865,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in bleuacacia in the 1st quarter worth $779,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bleuacacia stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. bleuacacia ltd has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

