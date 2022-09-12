200,000 Shares in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC) Bought by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned 2.98% of Crescera Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREC. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $8,811,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,074,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,958,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,234,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,986,000.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CREC opened at $10.00 on Monday. Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.

About Crescera Capital Acquisition

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

