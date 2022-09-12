200,000 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Purchased by Candlestick Capital Management LP

Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,326,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 218,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.32, for a total transaction of $48,288,040.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,328,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,131,624.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 218,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.32, for a total transaction of $48,288,040.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,328,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,131,624.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $51,697.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,007.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 856,288 shares of company stock valued at $188,801,430. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hershey Stock Performance

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.64.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $226.25 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $234.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.