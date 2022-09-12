21,035 Shares in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Acquired by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

BCRX stock opened at $13.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.