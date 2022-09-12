250,000 Shares in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC) Purchased by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned 0.87% of Focus Impact Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $737,000. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Impact Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIAC opened at $9.95 on Monday. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94.

Focus Impact Acquisition Company Profile

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

