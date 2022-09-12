26,886 Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 70.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at $93,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on NRG shares. Bank of America lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

NRG stock opened at $43.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.87%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

