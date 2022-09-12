300,000 Shares in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC) Purchased by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 1.04% of Focus Impact Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Focus Impact Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIAC opened at $9.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.44.

Focus Impact Acquisition Company Profile

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

