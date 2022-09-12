300,000 Shares in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEX) Bought by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 1.20% of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $996,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $12.73.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Profile

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the interactive media, ecommerce, media, content and other intellectual property, sports and entertainment, and social media industries.

