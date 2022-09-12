300FIT NETWORK Price Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (FIT)

300FIT NETWORK (FIT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. During the last seven days, 300FIT NETWORK has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One 300FIT NETWORK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. 300FIT NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $9.35 million and $96,047.00 worth of 300FIT NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004474 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,349.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004564 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00051187 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013448 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00065904 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005385 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004473 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00073420 BTC.

300FIT NETWORK Profile

300FIT NETWORK (CRYPTO:FIT) is a coin. 300FIT NETWORK’s total supply is 9,997,043,839 coins and its circulating supply is 9,456,068,539 coins. 300FIT NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @fitoken_org.

Buying and Selling 300FIT NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Financial Investment Token is backed by FIAT currency that provides individuals and organizations with a robust and decentralized method of exchanging value while using a familiar accounting unit. The innovation of blockchains is an auditable and cryptographically secured global ledger. “

