3,257 Shares in RH (NYSE:RH) Purchased by Vetamer Capital Management L.P.

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RH. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in RH by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RH shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.19.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $281.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.93. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $733.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.31.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.20 million. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 24.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total value of $1,622,449.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at $17,336,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total value of $676,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $807,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total transaction of $1,622,449.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at $17,336,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,678 shares of company stock worth $4,095,954. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

