350,000 Shares in McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAI) Purchased by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 1.39% of McLaren Technology Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $16,041,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in McLaren Technology Acquisition by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,367,000 after purchasing an additional 86,698 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McLaren Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,561,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McLaren Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,389,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in McLaren Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

McLaren Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

MLAI opened at $10.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99. McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

McLaren Technology Acquisition Company Profile

McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies within the banking, financial services, and insurance sector that leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital, technology, and fintech.

