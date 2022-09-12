36,238 Shares in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Acquired by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,301,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Avantor by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,950,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,340 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,515,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,414 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,261,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,112,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,183 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $25.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.