4,398 Shares in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Purchased by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,398 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 68.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 350.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 121.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 705 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at PDC Energy

PDC Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $563,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 296,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,856,251.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $563,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 296,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,856,251.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,361.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,240. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PDCE opened at $66.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.05. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.87 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.57.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 47.13%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

