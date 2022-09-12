450,000 Shares in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAG) Acquired by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 1.75% of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,976,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 579,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 48,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWAG stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. III has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58.

Software Acquisition Group Inc III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

