499,998 Shares in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB) Purchased by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 499,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 1.60% of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,986,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NPAB opened at $9.94 on Monday. New Providence Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

