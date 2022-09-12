4ART Coin Price Hits $0.0136 on Exchanges (4ART)

4ART Coin (4ART) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. 4ART Coin has a total market capitalization of $10.39 million and approximately $16,358.00 worth of 4ART Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 4ART Coin has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One 4ART Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004475 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00035441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,322.73 or 0.99879018 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00035321 BTC.

About 4ART Coin

4ART Coin (4ART) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2020. 4ART Coin’s total supply is 3,508,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 765,594,340 coins. 4ART Coin’s official website is www.4art-technologies.com. 4ART Coin’s official Twitter account is @4ARTechnologies and its Facebook page is accessible here.

4ART Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4ARTapp is a toolbox to digitize all relevant tasks related to art handling and network all players with each other. All market participants benefit from greater transparency, security, process-efficiency, and a significant reduction in costs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4ART Coin directly using US dollars.

