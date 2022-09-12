547,009 Shares in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Bought by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 547,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,899,000. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.45% of South Jersey Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $34.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

