7,080,641 Shares in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Purchased by Warburg Pincus LLC

Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,080,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,432,000. Samsara makes up about 2.9% of Warburg Pincus LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Warburg Pincus LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Samsara at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Samsara by 141.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

IOT stock opened at $13.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $31.41.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Samsara to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Samsara to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $769,981.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 264,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,854.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Samsara news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $556,407.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $769,981.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,423.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

