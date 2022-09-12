80,770 Shares in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.07% of South Jersey Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Price Performance

SJI opened at $34.39 on Monday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average of $34.23.

South Jersey Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

