889 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Acquired by Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 889 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,440,396,000 after acquiring an additional 162,686 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,458,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,883,007,000 after acquiring an additional 63,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,242,969,000 after acquiring an additional 41,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,950,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after acquiring an additional 639,645 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on CI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America raised Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Shares of CI stock opened at $292.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $294.53. The company has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.26.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

In other Cigna news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

