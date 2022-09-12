88mph (MPH) Tops One Day Volume of $73,484.00

88mph (MPH) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One 88mph coin can currently be purchased for about $2.93 or 0.00013189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 88mph has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $73,484.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 88mph has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004497 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,236.42 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004549 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004494 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002300 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00051717 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012054 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.96 or 0.00471971 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005273 BTC.
About 88mph
MPH is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp.
88mph Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
