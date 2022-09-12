8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Trading Up 233.4% Over Last 7 Days

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 33.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 12th. In the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 233.4% higher against the dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $31,005.39 and $2.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,391.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,752.18 or 0.07825229 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00175217 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00022394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00277211 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.10 or 0.00719453 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.11 or 0.00585556 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000930 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.