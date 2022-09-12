9,500 Shares in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Bought by Blackstone Inc.

Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $278,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FULC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $33.10.

(Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.