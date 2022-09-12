A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AOS. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Longbow Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,051,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,122,000 after purchasing an additional 782,112 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 29.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,585,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,356,000 after purchasing an additional 589,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 462,900 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AOS opened at $56.29 on Monday. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.01.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

