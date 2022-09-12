Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Sells $2,461,856.00 in Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $108.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $101.21 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.57.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

