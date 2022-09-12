ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Announces Earnings Results

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. ABM Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.60-$3.70 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.60-3.70 EPS.

ABM Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

ABM opened at $46.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.60. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.