Abyss (ABYSS) Market Cap Hits $4.17 Million

Abyss (ABYSS) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Abyss has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $162,712.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Abyss has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Abyss alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004513 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,155.81 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004504 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00051727 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.35 or 0.00475441 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Abyss Profile

ABYSS is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Abyss

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.