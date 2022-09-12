AC Milan Fan Token Achieves Market Cap of $13.25 Million (ACM)

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, AC Milan Fan Token has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One AC Milan Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $4.22 or 0.00018820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AC Milan Fan Token has a market cap of $13.25 million and $4.41 million worth of AC Milan Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004461 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.26 or 0.00741560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00014444 BTC.

AC Milan Fan Token Profile

AC Milan Fan Token was first traded on February 11th, 2021. AC Milan Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,141,172 coins. The official website for AC Milan Fan Token is www.socios.com/acmilan. AC Milan Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto.

AC Milan Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.”

