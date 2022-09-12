Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on October 13th

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 2.7 %

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $49.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after acquiring an additional 459,085 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

ASO has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.30.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Read More

