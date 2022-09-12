Achain (ACT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.50 Million

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. Achain has a market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $77,827.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007464 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.