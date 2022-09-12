ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) CTO Buys $22,030.00 in Stock

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) CTO Ram Kumar Puppala bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $22,030.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 49,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,754.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $22.75 on Monday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average is $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACIW. Stephens began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,619,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,880,000 after acquiring an additional 32,281 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1,438.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.