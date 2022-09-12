Actinium Reaches Market Capitalization of $232,099.70 (ACM)

Actinium (ACM) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Actinium coin can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar. Actinium has a market cap of $232,099.70 and approximately $110.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000173 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jack Token (JACK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001209 BTC.

About Actinium

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 43,314,800 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars.

